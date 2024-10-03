Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Expresses Delight Over Productive Discussions With Malaysian PM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his pleasure at productive discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in key areas such as trade, IT, energy, agriculture, Halal meat exports, tourism, education, and defence

In his social media post on X, the prime minister said that he discussed regional and global developments, particularly the situations in Gaza and Lebanon with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Both prime ministers also witnessed the signing of historic MoUs and agreements across various sectors.

He noted that bilateral ties are poised to strengthen for the mutual benefit of both nations, with both sides agreeing to ensure robust follow-up on the decisions made during their discussions. He thanked PM Ibrahim for inviting him to visit Malaysia, which he looks forward to undertaking in the near future.

