PM Shehbaz Expresses Gratitude To UAE For Its Steadfast Support For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:18 PM

UAE envoy says his country will work alongside Pakistan to ensure regional peace and security

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed gratitude to the UAE for its steadfast support for Pakistan.

The PM briefed the ambassador on Pakistan's perspective regarding the peace and security situation in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident.

He said that Pakistan is engaging with other friendly nations to present its position on the current crisis after Pahalgam.

The PM urged brotherly countries including the UAE to play a role in persuading India to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The statement came during a meeting between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UAE Ambassador assured that his country would work alongside Pakistan to ensure regional peace and security.

The PM reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism, and reminded that Pakistan itself has been one of the biggest victims of terrorism, particularly facing threats emanating from its western borders.

The PM further stated that India’s actions and aggressive posture are aimed at diverting attention from Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

The PM strongly rejected India’s baseless allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident, stating that Pakistan has no connection whatsoever with the incident.

He emphasized the need for a credible, transparent, and impartial international investigation into the matter.

