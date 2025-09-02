PM Shehbaz expresses grief over passing of Asif Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Asif Sanjrani, the father of former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and a respected tribal elder.

In a condolence message issued from the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and eternal peace, and for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

“In this moment of grief, our heartfelt sympathies are with the family of the late Asif Sanjrani,” said the Prime Minister.