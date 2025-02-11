Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Expresses Grief Over Tragic Boat Accident In Libya, Orders Swift Action Against Human Traffickers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over tragic boat accident in Libya, orders swift action against human traffickers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow and deep condolences over the tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya, which resulted in the loss of several Pakistani lives.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the souls of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to their grieving families, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the aggrieved families of the government's full support during this difficult time.

The prime minister also sought a detailed report from the relevant authorities on the incident and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the identification process of the deceased.

He also emphasized that all necessary assistance should be provided to the affected individuals.

Highlighting the ongoing fight against human trafficking, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif vowed to take stringent action against those involved in such heinous activities.

"No leniency will be tolerated in this matter, and we are taking strong measures to combat human trafficking," he stated.

