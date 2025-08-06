PM Shehbaz Expresses Satisfaction As KSE-100 Crosses 145,000 Points Mark
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep satisfaction over the performance of the pakistan stock exchange (psx), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 145,000-point milestone.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market is a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.
“The recent upward momentum in the stock exchange indicates growing trust in the government’s direction and commitment to economic stability,” said the Prime Minister.
He emphasized that facilitating business and investment remains among the government’s top priorities.
PM Shehbaz pointed out that improvements in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have streamlined the tax system and provided relief to the business community. “Reforms in FBR have not only strengthened the tax structure but have also made it more business-friendly,” he said.
“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving toward sustainable growth,” the Prime Minister said.
