Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Expresses Satisfaction As KSE-100 Crosses 145,000 Points Mark

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 145,000 points mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep satisfaction over the performance of the pakistan stock exchange (psx), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 145,000-point milestone.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market is a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.

“The recent upward momentum in the stock exchange indicates growing trust in the government’s direction and commitment to economic stability,” said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that facilitating business and investment remains among the government’s top priorities.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that improvements in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have streamlined the tax system and provided relief to the business community. “Reforms in FBR have not only strengthened the tax structure but have also made it more business-friendly,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving toward sustainable growth,” the Prime Minister said.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan