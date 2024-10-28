PM Shehbaz Extends Birthday Greetings To Maryam Nawaz
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended greetings to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she celebrates her birthday today.
"Happy Birthday, Maryam Beti! May you be blessed with joy, health, and prosperity in all your endeavours," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
Prime Minister Shehbaz, also the paternal uncle of Maryam Nawaz, said that her dedication and commitment to their shared vision was bearing fruit.
"May this year bring you more strength, success, and countless blessings," he wished.
