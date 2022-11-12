UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Extends Stay In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 11:17 AM

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

The sources say that he was supposed to return to Pakistan on Friday night but has decided to stay in London for a couple of days.

LONDON:(UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was supposed to fly back to Pakistan on Friday night, extended his stay in London for a couple of days, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources seeking anonymity said that PM Shehbaz extended his stay in London for one more day and the premier would now return to Pakistan on Sunday or Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London on Wednesday on a private visit after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief.

During his stay in London, PM Shehbaz held several rounds of talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

Both brothers held discussion on appointment of Army chief and other political issues in the country. They decided not to bow before the pressure of PTI for early elections.

