PM Shehbaz Felicitates As Shaista Malik Appointed WPL's Country Ambassador
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated Member of National Assembly Shaista Pervaiz Malik on her appointment as the country ambassador for Pakistan by Women Political Leaders (WPL), a global network of women politicians.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the appointment of Shaista Malik as country representative was the manifestation of her remarkable services and struggle for women's rights.
He said that as a legislator, Shaista Malik played a key role in ensuring the rights of Pakistani women and expressed the hope that she would bring fame to Pakistan through the international platform of Women Political Leaders.
