PM Shehbaz Felicitates Belarus President Lukashenko On Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday made a phone call to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus and congratulated him on his re-election as President.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening longstanding, friendly relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of transforming these ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Recalling President Lukashenko’s visit to Islamabad last November, the Premier said that he looked forward to his official visit to Minsk later this year.

President Lukashenko thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and conveyed his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed their desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, building on the existing foundation of friendship and collaboration.

