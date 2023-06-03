UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Felicitates Erdogan For Swearing In As President Of Turkiye: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

PM Shehbaz felicitates Erdogan for swearing in as President of Turkiye: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday took to twitter to share a video clip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while congratulating Recep Tayyip Erdogan on swearing in as President of Turkiye for third time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday took to twitter to share a video clip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while congratulating Recep Tayyip Erdogan on swearing in as President of Turkiye for third time.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Turkiya's long-serving president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been sworn in for his third term in office at historic inaugural ceremony," the minister tweeted.

