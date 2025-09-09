Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Felicitates Rana Sanaullah On Senate By-election Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PM Shehbaz felicitates Rana Sanaullah on Senate by-election victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on his success in the Senate by-election.

In his message issued from the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister extended best wishes to Rana Sanaullah, expressing hope that he would play an active role in strengthening the parliamentary process through effective legislation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said senators have a pivotal responsibility in safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the unity of the federation.

The Prime Minister further underscored that Senate elections reflect the continuity of the democratic process in Pakistan.

