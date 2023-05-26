PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Held at the Sindh Chief Minister House, the meeting was also attended by Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Faisal Sabzwari, Marriyum Aurangzeb, State Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar.