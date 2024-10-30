Open Menu

PM Shehbaz For Keeping Momentum To Develop Strong Pak-Saudi Economic Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with the Saudi Investment Minister Engr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri wherein he called for continuing the momentum to create new opportunities for developing strong economic partnership between two countries.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held here, both sides reviewed the progress that has been made on various economic initiatives between two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Minister Khalid Al Falih for his efforts and commitment towards strong economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He underscored the need to benefit from tremendous economic opportunities for both countries that have emerged in the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Recalling the Saudi investment minister’s recent visit to Pakistan on October 09-11 along with a large private sector delegation, the prime minister noted that the B2B MoUs signed in Pakistan during the visit had started to materialize into solid investment and commercial deals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 8th edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on 29-30 October.

