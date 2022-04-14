UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Fully Capable To Steer Country Out Of Challenges: Amir Muqam Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges

Shehbaz Sharif after taking the responsibility of government was making all-out efforts to improve economy and reduce inflation, he said while talking to ptv.

With the support of all political parties, he said the PM would make the country a prosperous state.

Commenting on Imran Khan's policies, he said the last regime working under the leadership of Imran Khan could not resolve the issues of foreign policy and common man in a proper manner.

He said the world leaders had started calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening working relationship. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders would start realizing soon that "we should work together for bright future of Pakistan".

He said it was the responsibility of every politician and citizen to come forward in support of the PML-N government for the progress and prosperity of the country.

To a question about misconception about the PTI's government's ouster, he said all constitutional ways had been adopted to remove them. He urged the PTI members to brush aside personal interest and move forward for the country's development.

