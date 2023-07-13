PM Shehbaz gets briefing on Nishtar-II hospital, commends CM Naqvi, team

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday visited the site of Nishtar-II hospital to check the status of mega tertiary healthcare project worth Rs 9450 million and praise Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their untiring efforts that made the OPD operational and formal completion in sight, by September 30, 2023.

Soon after his arrival at Multan International airport, the prime minister reached the Nishtar-II hospital site where he received briefing from CEO Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and was informed that the project was initiated on December 29, 2019 carrying a cost of Rs 9450 million at a spacious 456 Kanal area and so far Rs 7430 million funding had been utilized, about 79 per cent of the total cost.

PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the health secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Commissioner Multan engineer Amir Khatak, IDAP CEO and all relevant department who did hard work to make another most advanced tertiary healthcare facility that would benefit people of Multan, rest of south Punjab besides nearby districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The prime minister said, the machinery had arrived and expressed his desire for completion of the project as per the schedule.

Shehbaz Sharif later told media persons that a lot space was available around the project site and added that he would talk to the chief minister to develop a medical city there.

After the briefing, the prime minister accompanying CM Naqvi visited the Nishtar-II OPD where he talked to some patients and enquired after their health and the level of facilities being provided.

MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar, on this occasion, thanked the prime minister for providing NIshtar-II facility and described it as a gift for Multaniites. "We had lost hope that project would see the light of the day. But with your support, this project will complete soon," he added.

Earlier before the arrival of the prime minister, Mohsin Naqvi visited the Nishtar-II, visited its different sections and reviewed the pace of progress.

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place by the police on the occasion.