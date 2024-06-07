PM Shehbaz Given Guard Of Honour At Great Hall Of The People
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was given a guard of honor at the Great Hall of the People where he arrived to meet the top Chinese leadership.
As the prime minister arrived at the formal reception ceremony, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warmly received him which followed the introduction of their respective delegations to each other.
The national anthems of Pakistan and China were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias along with his Chinese counterpart.
The smartly turned-out contingents of the People's Liberation Army presented the guard of honour to the prime minister which he reviewed before proceeding to the bilateral meeting.
