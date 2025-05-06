Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Greenlights Transformation Of Karachi-Chaman National Highway Into World-class Expressway

May 06, 2025

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to convert Karachi-Chaman National Highway (N-25), a critical transport corridor into a high-quality expressway comparable in standards to Pakistan's motorways

The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Prime Minister’s House to assess the progress on the construction and upgradation of the 790-kilometer-long Karachi-Chaman National Highway (N-25), a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized that the project was a cornerstone for the socio-economic development of Balochistan.

“The upgradation of the Karachi-Chaman highway is not just a road project—it’s a strategic lifeline for Balochistan’s prosperity,” he stated.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that instead of passing on the recent reduction in petroleum product prices to the general public, the government has redirected those savings to fund the expressway project. “All provinces supported this move, symbolizing national unity and a shared commitment to Balochistan's uplift,” he added.

The prime minister said once completed, the travel time between Karachi and Chaman—currently about 18 hours—would be reduced to just 6 to 8 hours. "This will boost trade, transport, and public convenience along the route." he added.

During the meeting, strict instructions were issued to ensure top-tier construction standards and timely completion within two years.

The PM also directed that environmental safeguards be incorporated during construction and that third-party validation be conducted post-completion.

To ease local traffic and enhance accessibility, bypasses will be constructed around all major cities along the route. Additionally, the prime minister asked the Chief Minister of Balochistan to ensure coordination with relevant departments for timely land acquisition.

The meeting was briefed that the expressway will be a four-lane, dual carriageway. Delays in the project had previously been caused by funding shortages, which have now been addressed through the government’s new budgetary approach. Construction on the Khuzdar-Mastung section has already commenced, and planning is underway for five segments between Karachi and Khuzdar.

Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti thanked the prime minister for his dedicated focus on Balochistan’s development.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and other senior officials. Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti joined via video link.

