PM Shehbaz grieved over death of MPA Arshad Warraich

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Member of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich.

The prime minister telephoned Hina Arshad, former Chairperson of District Council Sialkot and the daughter of late Arshad Warraich to convey his condolence over the death of her father.

He said that the political services of late Arshad Warraich would be remembered forever.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for departed soul's peace and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.