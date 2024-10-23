(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of the son of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Member of National Assembly Rana Ansar in a traffic accident.

The prime minister conveyed his sympathies to MNA Rana Ansar and her family in this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also prayed for the quick recovery of another youngster who sustained injuries in the accident.