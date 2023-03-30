PM Shehbaz hails passage of Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Bill 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed the passage of Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Bill 2023 by the Parliament, expressing confidence that it would institutionally strengthen the apex court.

"It will help make the process of bench formation and exercise of Article 184 (3) transparent and inclusive, thus serving the cause of justice," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed the Bill aimed at restructuring the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.