Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, His Son Hamza Shahbaz Acquitted In Ramazan Sugar Mills Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:28 PM

PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar announces reserved verdict

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) An Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict reserved earlier.

On July 11, 2017, NAB Lahore initiated an inquiry into the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, alleging that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz constructed a drain in Chiniot for the Ramzan Sugar Mills in 2015, causing a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018.

Hamza Shehbaz was arrested in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on June 11, 2019. The Lahore Accountability Court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on April 9, 2019. After the emergence of new evidence and the filing of a supplementary reference, fresh indictments were issued on August 6, 2020.

On February 14, 2019, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court approved Shehbaz Sharif's bail, after he remained in custody for four months and nine days in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

On February 6, 2020, another two-member bench of the Lahore High Court granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz, who had been in custody for seven months and 26 days. Following amendments to NAB laws, the Lahore Accountability Court returned the reference to NAB on September 11, 2022.

However, after the Supreme Court annulled the NAB Amendment Act, the reference was sent back to the Accountability Court for hearing on September 22, 2023. The Supreme Court later reinstated the NAB amendments on September 6, 2024.

On October 17, 2024, the Lahore Accountability Court transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the Anti-Corruption Court. The case was heard 105 times in the Lahore Accountability Court and 13 times in the Anti-Corruption Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Chiniot February April June July August September October 2017 2015 2018 2019 2020 Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in An ..

UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica

27 seconds ago
 TRENDS launches research report on economic impact ..

TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE

49 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait

59 seconds ago
 NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam ..

NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ram ..

PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

3 minutes ago
 DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustai ..

DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability

16 minutes ago
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to bu ..

Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..

20 minutes ago
 FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to a ..

FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..

25 minutes ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other ..

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces

30 minutes ago
 PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee co ..

PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..

34 minutes ago
 PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacul ..

PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan