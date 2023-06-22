UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz In Paris To Participate In 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:16 AM

More than fifty countries are participating in the summit to discuss the contours of a new global architecture, capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is in France on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the New Global Financing Pact Summit beginning in Paris, today (Thursday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the Summit as leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of the one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

