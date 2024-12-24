PM Shehbaz Inaugurates F-8 Underpass, Completed In Record 42 Days
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the F-8 underpass - completed in record 42 days - to ease the traffic flow on two main arteries of the Federal Capital, Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the F-8 underpass flanked by Ministers Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Members of National Assembly and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the prime minister said it was a propitious moment that this underpass was successfully completed within 42 days after laying its foundation stone.
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of the interior minister and his team for setting a new record. "This is the fashion in which nations progress through day and night struggle," he added.
The PM also felicitated Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, his team, and the contractor for achieving an unusual milestone.
The prime minister expressed the hope that the newly constructed underpass would help facilitate the traffic of the metropolis and the civic agency would also complete the Serena Chowk underpass in similar way. He also appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on project site.
Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi appreciated the entire CDA team and congratulated Chairman CDA for completion of the F-8 underpass within 42 days.
He said that on the prime minister's instructions the CDA would establish a nursery by March next year for providing low cost and quality plants to the residents of Capital.
He acknowledged that the ICT Traffic Police did play a crucila role in maintaining vehicular traffic on the project site.
Recent Stories
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra hosts exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
State Govt to move 'Vision - 2025 ' Integrated Plan in AJK LA soon: AJK PM2 minutes ago
-
CCPO cuts Christmas cake, distributes gifts among Christian employees2 minutes ago
-
'Feasibility of Murree Tourist Glass Train project to be completed by April 2025'2 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival begins at Fort Qasim2 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of certified vocational skill training held2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz inaugurates F-8 underpass, completed in record 42 days2 minutes ago
-
District vigilance committee meets to combat child labor, human trafficking12 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, 20 injured in bus-van collision12 minutes ago
-
Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics14 minutes ago
-
Constitution guarantees fundamental rights of all citizens: President22 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Russian Envoy discuss cooperation, regional challenges22 minutes ago