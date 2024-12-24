Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Inaugurates F-8 Underpass, Completed In Record 42 Days

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PM Shehbaz inaugurates F-8 underpass, completed in record 42 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the F-8 underpass - completed in record 42 days - to ease the traffic flow on two main arteries of the Federal Capital, Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the F-8 underpass flanked by Ministers Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Members of National Assembly and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the prime minister said it was a propitious moment that this underpass was successfully completed within 42 days after laying its foundation stone.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of the interior minister and his team for setting a new record. "This is the fashion in which nations progress through day and night struggle," he added.

The PM also felicitated Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, his team, and the contractor for achieving an unusual milestone.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the newly constructed underpass would help facilitate the traffic of the metropolis and the civic agency would also complete the Serena Chowk underpass in similar way. He also appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on project site.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi appreciated the entire CDA team and congratulated Chairman CDA for completion of the F-8 underpass within 42 days.

He said that on the prime minister's instructions the CDA would establish a nursery by March next year for providing low cost and quality plants to the residents of Capital.

He acknowledged that the ICT Traffic Police did play a crucila role in maintaining vehicular traffic on the project site.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Traffic Progress SITE Muhammad Ali March Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

7 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

14 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

39 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

47 minutes ago
MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

52 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

52 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

52 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

1 hour ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan