PM Shehbaz Inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:59 PM

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

The Prime Minister has emphasized on promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far flung areas as well as during calamities and pandemics.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated One School for All, Teleschool Pakistan - mobile App to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12 in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized on promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far flung areas as well as during calamities and pandemics.

He said we have to invest in our future generations to equip them with modern skills.

The Prime Minister said vocational training centers should be established across Pakistan in cooperation with the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister also called for supporting orphans and poor students through Education Endowment Fund. He said the federal government is planning to help the Balochistan Government in establishing Danish Schools in the province to provide quality education to the children.

Highlighting importance of quality teachers' training, Shehbaz Sharif advised the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to chalk out a coordinated programme in consultation with provinces to equip teachers with modern education and skills.

Earlier briefing the audience, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain said 22.8 million children are out of school in Pakistan and this initiative will help cater to the educational needs of them.

He said efforts are being made to make Islamabad a model territory in terms of provision of education by bringing the number of out of school children to zero. He said we are also focusing on teacher training and girls' education.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal said digital content of around 6,000 video lectures has been created to impart education to students in all subjects through six digital channels.

