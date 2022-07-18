UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Invites Govt's Allies For Important Meeting In Lahore On Tuesday: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 10:47 PM

PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore on Tuesday: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other government's allied parties to his residence in Lahore on Tuesday noon for an important meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other government's allied parties to his residence in Lahore on Tuesday noon for an important meeting.

The meeting at the 96-H Model Town would review the overall situation in the country, the minister said in a news statement.

During the meeting, the government's coalition partners and PDM leaders would hold consultation on important matters.

