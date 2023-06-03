UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Invites Turkish Entrepreneurs To Expand Investment In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PM Shehbaz invites Turkish entrepreneurs to expand investment in Pakistan

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday invited the Turkish investors and businessmen to expand the investment in diverse areas of Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of Anadolu Group comprising of CEO Coca Cola CCI, Karim Yahi, Coca Cola CCI Chief Strategy Office Atilla Yerlikaya and Coca Cola CCI Head of Public Policy Taylan Coban which called on him here.

The prime minister encouraged the Anadolu group for bringing investment in Pakistan and providing job opportunities to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the swearing ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Job Maryam Aurangzeb Coban Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinna ..

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

24 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

5 minutes ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

2 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.