PM Shehbaz invites Turkish entrepreneurs to expand investment in Pakistan

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday invited the Turkish investors and businessmen to expand the investment in diverse areas of Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of Anadolu Group comprising of CEO Coca Cola CCI, Karim Yahi, Coca Cola CCI Chief Strategy Office Atilla Yerlikaya and Coca Cola CCI Head of Public Policy Taylan Coban which called on him here.

The prime minister encouraged the Anadolu group for bringing investment in Pakistan and providing job opportunities to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the swearing ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.