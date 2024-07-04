PM Shehbaz joins world leaders as 24th SCO summit starts

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday joined the world leaders at the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which commenced here in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

Being held at the Independence Palace, the summit is being attended by leaders from Pakistan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, India and others.

As Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived at the venue, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly received him and both leaders shook hands.

The prime minister will present Pakistan's perspectives on key regional and global issues at the summit titled “Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity.”