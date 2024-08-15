Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Lauds Armed Forces' Over Successful Kurram Operation Against Khawarij Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the armed forces on Thursday for their successful operation in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which led to the death of seven Khawarij terrorists besides the arrest of five others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the armed forces on Thursday for their successful operation in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which led to the death of seven Khawarij terrorists besides the arrest of five others.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the armed forces of Pakistan had worked tirelessly round the clock to rid the country of the Khawarij terrorist threat.

The prime minister stated that the entire nation, including himself, had paid tribute to the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, who had carried out their duties selflessly, risking their lives for the integrity of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Army in its determination to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

