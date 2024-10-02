Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Lauds Dr Zakir For Global Islamic Outreach Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik's exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Zakir, expressing his admiration for his scholarly work.

He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.

PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from Dr Zakir's lectures, enriching himself from the valuable teachings of Islam.

He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired the great personality of Dr Naik and were happy over his presence in the country.

The PM noted that Dr Zakir was in good health.

He was happy to know that his (Dr Zakir's) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

He also recalled his year meeting with Dr Zakir Naik in 2006.

Dr Zakir Naik, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.

He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment for continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying "the success lies in following the Islamic teachings".

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had the fond memories of that tour.

Dr Naik said that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore.

