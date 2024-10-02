PM Shehbaz Lauds Dr Zakir For Global Islamic Outreach Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik's exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik's exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide.
The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Zakir, expressing his admiration for his scholarly work.
He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.
PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from Dr Zakir's lectures, enriching himself from the valuable teachings of Islam.
He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired the great personality of Dr Naik and were happy over his presence in the country.
The PM noted that Dr Zakir was in good health.
He was happy to know that his (Dr Zakir's) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.
He also recalled his year meeting with Dr Zakir Naik in 2006.
Dr Zakir Naik, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.
He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.
He reiterated his commitment for continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying "the success lies in following the Islamic teachings".
Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had the fond memories of that tour.
Recent Stories
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case4 minutes ago
-
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang5 minutes ago
-
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation5 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs10 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case10 minutes ago
-
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan10 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused18 minutes ago