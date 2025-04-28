PM Shehbaz Lauds HEC Project Director For Outstanding Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met with Project Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Saima Naureen and appreciated her high performance in supervising the programme of modern training in the field of agriculture for Pakistani students in China
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met with Project Director of the Higher education Commission (HEC), Saima Naureen and appreciated her high performance in supervising the programme of modern training in the field of agriculture for Pakistani students in China.
During the call on the prime minister by Saima Naureen, the PM lauded her passion for public service and termed it an an exemplary example for government officers
PM Shehbaz while acknowledging the efforts of the HEC Project Director underlined that her journey to China with the students and solving their problems amid personal supervision of all the arrangements for their stay in the Chinese university was commendable.
The prime minister noted that such officers busy in public service day and night were the ones who were truly entitled to promotion and privileges.
"By the grace of Allah, the first batch of students has arrived in China for modern agriculture training," PM Shehbaz said.
In the meeting, Saima Naureen informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the students during this entire process and made recommendations for resolving them in the future.
The prime minister presented a certificate of appreciation and a shield to Saima Naureen in recognition of her excellent performance.
She added that the students had reached Xi’an University safely and were undergoing training.
The prime minister directed a third-party validation to check the transparency of the selection process for sending Pakistani students to China for training in modern agriculture.
Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar and senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield
Punjab University awards PhD degrees
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance2 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case2 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education7 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari7 minutes ago
-
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions7 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad8 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 202 minutes ago
-
Special people urged to vote in elections3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital10 minutes ago
-
National Police Academy Upgradation Project initiated after 31 Years: Mohsin Naqv10 minutes ago
-
Fare hike dispute at Islamabad route terminal resolved by Abbottabad traffic police10 minutes ago
-
Robbery cases drop by 50%10 minutes ago