PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met with Project Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Saima Naureen and appreciated her high performance in supervising the programme of modern training in the field of agriculture for Pakistani students in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met with Project Director of the Higher education Commission (HEC), Saima Naureen and appreciated her high performance in supervising the programme of modern training in the field of agriculture for Pakistani students in China.

During the call on the prime minister by Saima Naureen, the PM lauded her passion for public service and termed it an an exemplary example for government officers

PM Shehbaz while acknowledging the efforts of the HEC Project Director underlined that her journey to China with the students and solving their problems amid personal supervision of all the arrangements for their stay in the Chinese university was commendable.

The prime minister noted that such officers busy in public service day and night were the ones who were truly entitled to promotion and privileges.

"By the grace of Allah, the first batch of students has arrived in China for modern agriculture training," PM Shehbaz said.

In the meeting, Saima Naureen informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the students during this entire process and made recommendations for resolving them in the future.

The prime minister presented a certificate of appreciation and a shield to Saima Naureen in recognition of her excellent performance.

She added that the students had reached Xi’an University safely and were undergoing training.

The prime minister directed a third-party validation to check the transparency of the selection process for sending Pakistani students to China for training in modern agriculture.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar and senior officers attended the meeting.

