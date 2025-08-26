PM Shehbaz Lauds PAF’s Role In Defending The Nation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its outstanding role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Prime Minister expressed these views during a call-on paid by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Acknowledging the PAF’s legacy of courage and professionalism, Shehbaz Sharif said the “valiant Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force stand as an impregnable shield in the defense of our motherland.

He added that during the decisive battles of the nation’s history, the PAF dealt telling blows to the adversary, including shooting down enemy aircraft in combat.
The meeting also reviewed professional matters relating to the Air Force, with both sides reiterating their commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s aerial defense capabilities.
