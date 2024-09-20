Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Lauds Security Forces For Anti-terror Operations In Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful anti-terrorist operations in North and South Waziristan.

The prime minister lauded the gallantry of the soldiers in eliminating several terrorists in the operations and reiterated the nation's resolve and priority to eliminate terrorism from the country, according to a PM Office press release.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the operations, he prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks in paradise and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The sacrifices of our soldiers will never be squandered. Our war against terrorism will continue till the country's riddance from this menace," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif South Waziristan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

8 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

20 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan