PM Shehbaz Lauds Security Forces For Anti-terror Operations In Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful anti-terrorist operations in North and South Waziristan.
The prime minister lauded the gallantry of the soldiers in eliminating several terrorists in the operations and reiterated the nation's resolve and priority to eliminate terrorism from the country, according to a PM Office press release.
Paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the operations, he prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks in paradise and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.
"The sacrifices of our soldiers will never be squandered. Our war against terrorism will continue till the country's riddance from this menace," the prime minister remarked.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act to further improve transparency in judicial proceedings: Ta ..10 minutes ago
-
Submission of forms in 2nd phase admission set Oct 15: AIOU Sukkur Regional Director10 minutes ago
-
Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program20 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker condemns India's "Farcical" elections in IIOJ&K30 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan30 minutes ago
-
BERC UET Peshawar concludes energy conservation training30 minutes ago
-
CS held meeting with DCs, ADCs ACs, urges enhance public service40 minutes ago
-
WSSC DIKhan makes extensive cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi50 minutes ago
-
CM to inaugurate development projects next month50 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk in Multan50 minutes ago
-
Series win over Pakistan to boost confidence: Dercksen50 minutes ago