PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful anti-terrorist operations in North and South Waziristan.

The prime minister lauded the gallantry of the soldiers in eliminating several terrorists in the operations and reiterated the nation's resolve and priority to eliminate terrorism from the country, according to a PM Office press release.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the operations, he prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks in paradise and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The sacrifices of our soldiers will never be squandered. Our war against terrorism will continue till the country's riddance from this menace," the prime minister remarked.