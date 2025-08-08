PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Zhob district.

The prime minister praised the operation in which 33 militants were eliminated, calling it a remarkable success in the nation’s ongoing fight against terrorism, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

“Our brave soldiers risked their lives to foil this infiltration attempt and crushed the nefarious designs of the terrorists,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s unity and unwavering support for its armed forces in the battle against extremism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in this fight.”

He further reiterated his government's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the country. “We are determined to eliminate every trace of terrorism from our soil,” the Prime Minister declared.