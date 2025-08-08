Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Lauds Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Infiltration At Pak-Afghan Border

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Zhob district.

The prime minister praised the operation in which 33 militants were eliminated, calling it a remarkable success in the nation’s ongoing fight against terrorism, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

“Our brave soldiers risked their lives to foil this infiltration attempt and crushed the nefarious designs of the terrorists,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s unity and unwavering support for its armed forces in the battle against extremism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in this fight.”

He further reiterated his government's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the country. “We are determined to eliminate every trace of terrorism from our soil,” the Prime Minister declared.

Recent Stories

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

55 minutes ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

1 hour ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

2 hours ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

3 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

3 hours ago
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

4 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan