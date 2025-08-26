PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30; hails milestone in clean transport, youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally launched Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30, calling it a landmark initiative for clean transport, climate resilience, industrial transformation, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the prime minister said the new policy represents a national commitment to reducing emissions, promoting clean technology, and shifting to sustainable transport solutions. He applauded the efforts of the Minister for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan and Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, for crafting what he termed "a comprehensive and forward-looking framework."

“I was personally involved in the meetings and I sincerely appreciate the dedication shown by Haroon Akhtar, the Secretary for Industries, and all the relevant institutions, both at the federal and provincial levels,” Shehbaz Sharif said. He also acknowledged the technical support extended by the British government and the UK High Commissioner in shaping the policy framework.

PM Shehbaz, highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, said the country remains among the hardest-hit nations, despite contributing very little to global emissions. “The devastating floods of 2022, and the loss of over 700 lives due to extreme weather events this year alone, are stark reminders that Pakistan cannot face this crisis alone,” he said, urging the international community to provide both technical and financial support.

As part of the launch, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers distributed e-scooters to a group of top-performing students from across Pakistan, including Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, KP, AJK and ICT. The students had scored the highest marks in various disciplines such as General Science and Medical at the intermediate level.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the distribution was strictly merit-based, with a 10 per cent additional quota for students from Balochistan. He also announced that 100,000 laptops will soon be distributed to high achievers, and proposed expanding the program’s budget from Rs9 billion to Rs90 billion in the next fiscal year.

“This policy is not only about clean energy.

It is about empowering our youth, reducing our carbon footprint, and opening the door to a new era of innovation and opportunity,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his remarks, Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan described the NEV Policy 2025-30 as “not just a statement of intent, but a blueprint for Pakistan’s clean transport revolution.” He emphasized that the policy is part of a larger national strategy to cut fuel imports, drive innovation, and empower youth.

“Pakistan spends billions annually on petroleum imports, while urban air pollution costs us over Rs105 billion in healthcare and productivity losses. We are moving beyond vehicle assembly to battery production, charging infrastructure, and advanced parts manufacturing,” Akhtar said.

He added that Pakistan has surplus electricity capacity of 125 terawatt hours, which remains underutilized. "Shifting to electric mobility, especially electric bikes, which cost one-third per kilometer compared to petrol, is both affordable and sustainable. Coupled with incentives like financing support, toll exemptions, and free registration, electric transport will become accessible to every household, delivery rider, and business," the Minister said.

Akhtar praised the Prime Minister’s decision to link the policy with education and youth recognition. “His support for top-performing students today reflects his vision of a merit-based, clean, and innovative Pakistan.”

Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanvir Hussain, who initially launched the policy initiative during his previous tenure as Minister for Industries, reflected with pride on its journey to final implementation.

“Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, this vision has now reached its full realization,” he said. “This is a powerful example of governance continuity as governments may change, but national interests must endure.”

Rana Tanvir commended the Prime Minister’s initiative to integrate the policy launch with the distribution of e-bikes to high-achieving students, calling it an inspiring move that ties together clean energy, education, and inclusion.