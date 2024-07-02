PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday laid a wreath at the monument of Tajikistan's national hero Ismail Somoni, short after his arrival for a two-day visit here.

Ismail Somoni is regarded as the historic figure of Central Asia and a hero of Tajikistan, who ruled Tajikistan and Khorasan region in 9th and 10th century, and brought about immense development to the Tajik nation.

Earlier, as the prime minister arrived at the Dushanbe airport, he was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda and Pakistan's Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar and senior diplomatic officers.

The prime minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.