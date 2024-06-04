PM Shehbaz Leaves For China On Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:35 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday left for Shenzhen, on the first leg of his official five-day visit to China.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the Prime Minister.
The visit of the Prime Minister is an important milestone to further enhance China Pakistan strategic and economic relations and in perspective of the second of phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
In Shenzhen, the Prime Minister will participate in Pak-China business Forum to promote partnership between businesspersons and investors of the two countries.
The Prime Minister will also visit Nanshan One Window to examine the latest developments in Chinese One Window Operation. He will also visit headquarters of Huawei company in Shenzhen.
On the second leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart Premier Li Qiang.
The Prime Minister will participate in the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between China and Pakistan on cooperation in various fields. He will also meet senior government officials, heads of various companies and Chinese investors in Beijing. The Prime Minister will also visit the People’s Monument in Beijing.
On the final leg of his China tour, the Prime Minister will visit Xi’an city to meet senior Chinese leadership besides visiting model farms and green technology companies to observe the models of Chinese agricultural development.
During the visit, the two sides will discuss the second phase of CPEC, bilateral strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, investment, defence, national and regional security, energy, space research, science and technology, education, skills development, and culture. The visit is expected to become a milestone to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and China.
