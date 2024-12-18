Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Leaves For Egypt To Attend D-8 Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt to attend D-8 Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Egypt on a three-day official visit to attend the 11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit in Cairo on the theme “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy”.

At the Summit, the prime minister will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a strong and inclusive economy based on employment generation, innovation and promoting local entrepreneurship, according to a PM Office press release.

He will demonstrate Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperate and implement the fundamental principles laid down by the D-8 besides emphasizing the importance of partnerships for mutual benefit and development among the participating countries, as well as cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will highlight the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan for the empowerment of youth and their economic development.

He is also scheduled to attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the middle East. He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of various countries who have come to attend the summit on this occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi will attend the conference along with the prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Palestine Egypt Ishaq Dar Agriculture Gaza Visit Cairo Lebanon Middle East From Government Employment

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

22 minutes ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

52 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

1 hour ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan