PM Shehbaz Leaves For Karachi On Day-long Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2023 | 11:24 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be chief guest at Textile Expo where he will also address the gathering.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Karachi on a day-long visit.

He will be chief guest at Textile Expo where he will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.

During a meeting with the investors, he will listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).

(More to Come)

