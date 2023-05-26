PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Karachi on a day-long visit.

He will be chief guest at Textile Expo where he will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.

During a meeting with the investors, he will listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).

