PM Shehbaz Leaves For Karachi On Day-long Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2023 | 11:24 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Karachi on a day-long visit.
He will be chief guest at Textile Expo where he will also address the gathering.
The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.
During a meeting with the investors, he will listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.
The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).
(More to Come)