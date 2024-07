PM Shehbaz leaves for Pakistan after attending SCO, SCO Plus Summits

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Thursday for Pakistan after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and SCO Plus Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan

The prime minister was seen off at the Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport by Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Noman Bashir, and other diplomatic staff.