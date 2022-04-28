PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the Office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom today [Thursday].

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.