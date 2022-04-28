UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Three-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:25 PM

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

The Prime Minister is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the Office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom today [Thursday].

The Prime Minister is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the Office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi ties to touch new heights of bilateral c ..

Pak-Saudi ties to touch new heights of bilateral cooperation: PM Shehbaz Sharif

11 minutes ago
 Putin Thanks Erdogan for Organizing Yaroshenko-Ree ..

Putin Thanks Erdogan for Organizing Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Ankara

11 minutes ago
 US Launching Initiative to Promote Free, Interoper ..

US Launching Initiative to Promote Free, Interoperable Internet Globally - Offic ..

11 minutes ago
 Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operat ..

Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operation

11 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

11 minutes ago
 Domestic cricket season 2021-22 review concludes w ..

Domestic cricket season 2021-22 review concludes with day-long seminar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.