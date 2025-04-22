Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Leaves For Two-day Official Visit To Turkiye

April 22, 2025

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day official visit to Ankara, Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with the Turkish President on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Rwanda in diverse fields.

He was talking to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The PM congratulated Rwanda on opening its resident Mission in Islamabad and said that it would prove instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade, particularly, through enhanced business to Business interaction.

In his remarks, Rwandan Foreign Minister said his country is also keen to strengthen its trade and economic ties with Pakistan.

