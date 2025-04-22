PM Shehbaz Leaves For Two-day Official Visit To Turkiye
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:25 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day official visit to Ankara, Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with the Turkish President on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Rwanda in diverse fields.
He was talking to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, who called on him in Islamabad today.
The PM congratulated Rwanda on opening its resident Mission in Islamabad and said that it would prove instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade, particularly, through enhanced business to Business interaction.
In his remarks, Rwandan Foreign Minister said his country is also keen to strengthen its trade and economic ties with Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye3 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week8 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over Jamshoro van accident8 minutes ago
-
PPP chief expresses grief over tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan18 minutes ago
-
Solid measures being taken for peoples’ welfare: DC18 minutes ago
-
SC to hear petitions regarding transfer of judges on Thursday28 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness awareness walk held in South Waziristan Lower28 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week28 minutes ago
-
AC raids markets, nabs overcharging shopkeepers38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP38 minutes ago
-
Interior minister praises KP police for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu38 minutes ago