PM Shehbaz Leaves For UAE On 2-day Official Visit

Published January 12, 2023 | 11:14 AM

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for the UAE on a two day official visit.

He is paying the visit at the invitation of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the UAE President to discuss matters related to advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

