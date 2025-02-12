Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Meets IMF Officials, Vows To Sustain Reform Momentum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:48 PM

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

IMF Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva reiterates IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustaining the reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as tax reform, energy sector efficiency and private sector development.

During a meeting with Managing Director IMF Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, he underscored the progress made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy setting it on the path of long-term recovery.

The Prime Minister assured Ms. Georgieva of Pakistan’s commitment to economic prudence, efficiency, and sustainability as essential pillars for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.

Ms Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported program, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation.

She recognized that Pakistan is on the path to growth and has undergone economic recovery.

The IMF Managing Director also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and personal commitment to driving the country’s reform agenda.

She reiterated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, emphasizing the importance of sustained fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and good governance to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated IMF's continued support to Pakistan.

He referred to his meeting with Managing Director IMF Ms. Kristalina Georgieva in Dubai, saying we reaffirmed our shared commitment to achieving sustainable growth and financial stability.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is transitioning from macroeconomic stability to a path of sustained economic growth and prosperity.

