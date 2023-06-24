Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Meets Nawaz Sharif In London To Discuss Political Matters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2023 | 11:21 AM

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters  

The prime minister's visit to the United Kingdom followed his two-day trip to France, where he participated in the New Global Financial Pact Summit held in Paris.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently engaged in extensive discussions regarding the caretaker setup and various political matters with his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Nawaz Sharif, in London.

During the summit, he presented Pakistan's perspective and proposals for the reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and solutions pertaining to debt.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, on the sidelines of the summit.

During their meeting, which lasted for approximately two and a half hours, Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother also deliberated on the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif has been residing in London for several months for medical treatment.

In a statement to the media in London, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with his constructive meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He conveyed that Pakistan had fulfilled all the conditions outlined by the global lender for the revival of the loan program, which is due to expire on June 30. Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that Pakistan and the IMF would reach an agreement before the expiration of the bailout package.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's legal team has hinted at his potential return to Pakistan next month, as the general elections draw closer. The term of the current National Assembly is set to end in August, and the polls are anticipated to take place in September or October this year.

Sources suggest that the PML-N leader will initially travel to Dubai along with Shehbaz Sharif, after which he is expected to proceed to Saudi Arabia.

More Stories From Pakistan