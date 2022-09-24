(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports said that PM Shehbaz Sharif reached London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif before coming back to Pakistan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif will discuss political situation and make strategy to deal with the PTI's long march, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, PM Shehbaz would hold important meetings with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and others reached London along with the PM.

The PML-N leaders The two leaders expected to discuss the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the sitting coalition government.

The PML-N leaders would also make final decision about elections whether they should be held earlier or not.

They would decide a strategy to expedite decision in the cases registered against Imran Khan.

Prior to his meeting with Nawaz, PM Shehbaz would also chair an online meeting regarding the current flood situation in the country.