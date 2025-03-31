PM Shehbaz Offers Eid Prayer At Model Town; Prays For Country's Peace, Prosperity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr here at the Model Town and prayed for the country's peace and development.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, and other party leaders accompanied the prime minister.
The prime minister prayed for peace and prosperity of the country as well as the Muslim world's unity. He also prayed for the deliverance of the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine from the oppression of the occupation forces.
Later, he shook hands with the citizens and exchanged Eid greetings with them.
Earlier, in his message to the nation on Eid day, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that as the country was facing threats from internal and external enemies, there was a need to combat all sorts of extremism, hatred and sectarianism.
"We need to be united for the integrity and stability of the country besides not letting any conspiracy to succeed," he added.
He also urged the countrymen to remember the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine and reiterated Pakistan's continuous support to their freedom struggle.
