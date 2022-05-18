PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sindh govt over Karachi blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a telephonic conversation and offered every possible assistance to the provincial government.

Whereas, the chief minister extended his thanks in return to the PM and held that terrorism could only be defeated if we show the unity and resolve.

On Monday, one woman was martyred and nearly dozen injured during an improvised explosive device's(IED) blast in Kharadar area near Bolton market, according to security officials.