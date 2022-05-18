UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Offers Every Possible Assistance To Sindh Govt Over Karachi Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sindh govt over Karachi blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a telephonic conversation and offered every possible assistance to the provincial government.

Whereas, the chief minister extended his thanks in return to the PM and held that terrorism could only be defeated if we show the unity and resolve.

On Monday, one woman was martyred and nearly dozen injured during an improvised explosive device's(IED) blast in Kharadar area near Bolton market, according to security officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Women Murad Ali Shah Market Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

1 hour ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.