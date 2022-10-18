UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Orders For Removing All Hurdles In Completion Of Saudi Projects In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2022 | 11:42 AM

The Prime Minister has directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia to get all the issues resolved in coordination with stakeholders during the stay of Saudi delegation in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to immediately remove all hurdles in the way of pending projects related to Saudi Fund for Development.

He gave the direction during a meeting with a delegation of Saudi Development Fund, led by its Director General of Asia Operations Dr. Saud A Alshammari, in Islamabad.

Encouraging the Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan’s solar energy sector, he said the government is paying special attention to promote this cheaper and green source of energy.

The Prime Minister offered special thanks for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for extending all out support to Pakistan in tackling the devastation caused by recent floods.

