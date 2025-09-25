PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan Launches Plan To End Circular Debt
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 12:34 PM
Government unveils six-year scheme to eliminate power sector’s circular debt, hailed as major economic milestone.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that addressing the mounting circular debt in the power sector is a significant achievement, as it had been draining the country’s resources.
Speaking virtually at the inauguration ceremony of the Circular Debt Reduction Plan in New York, the Prime Minister stated that circular debt had been consuming all available resources and kept rising unchecked. He credited the Energy Minister-led task force for its dedicated efforts and successful negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs), adding that the plan was the result of collective efforts.
Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that line losses in the power sector remain a major challenge, noting that this issue will be the next focus. He also shared that he had a productive meeting with the IMF Managing Director, who praised Pakistan’s economic progress.
Energy Minister Awais Leghari, while addressing the event, said that circular debt had placed a heavy burden on the economy and negatively impacted the energy sector. He highlighted that a consensus-based action plan was developed, and the debt reduction scheme is part of broader power sector reforms. According to him, the scheme aims to eliminate circular debt within the next six years.
Finance Minister also spoke on the occasion, noting that structural issues in the power sector are being addressed. He said efforts to resolve the circular debt problem had been ongoing for a year, and the new scheme marks a milestone with long-term positive impacts on the energy sector.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social cohesion, quality of life
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt2 minutes ago
-
Speeding leads to fatal crash on M4 near Khanewal, 3 dead7 minutes ago
-
585 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division7 minutes ago
-
Family of three killed in Baldia cylinder explosion57 minutes ago
-
Advisor vows effective redressal of public complaints1 hour ago
-
Road accident claims life2 hours ago
-
Rajanpur to get flood survey from September 272 hours ago
-
Systemic neglect threatens to cripple Kashmir’s apple sector, Officer warns2 hours ago
-
In meeting with Yunus, PM for building "constructive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Divisional Stakeholder Session Held on Sindh Domestic Violence Law11 hours ago
-
Experts advocate AI, community-driven waste management solutions11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s global stature rising, says Defence Minister12 hours ago