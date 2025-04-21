PM Shehbaz pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Pakistan's ideological creator, great thinker and Poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary.

In a message issued on Sunday, he said that Allama Iqbal was not only a poet but a visionary leader who gave a concept of separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent. He said Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi' and his poetry not only provided a ideological foundation to Pakistan Movement but vitalised Muslims of Subcontinent. He said that Allama Iqbal was the first thinker who, in 1930, gave a concept of separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent in Khutaba Allahabad.

He said the vision later materialised under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the form of creation of Pakistan. The premier said that Dr Allama Iqbal not only unified Muslims politically but spiritually as well. He said that Iqbal gave a message to Muslims of Subcontinent to keep moving on road to progress by maintaining separate culture, heritage and identity. "Today, Iqbal's teachings serve as a beacon of light for us, especially as our country faces international challenges and internal divisions," Shehbaz Sharif said. He emphasised that Iqbal advocated for knowledge, action, firm faith, and self-reliance — principles that remain the key to overcoming our current problems.

"By embracing Allama Iqbal’s philosophy, we must strive to foster economic self-reliance, ignite an educational revolution, and strengthen national unity," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "Iqbal's poetry teaches us how to form an exemplary society." He said that Iqbal had always termed youngsters national asset and urged youth to keep struggling, acquire knowledge besides adopting high ethical values. He said for Iqbal, youngsters were the power who could steer the nations out of downfall.

The prime minister said, "Today's youngsters should understand Iqbal's message, acquire modern knowledge and play their due role in country's progress and development." He said, "It is our responsibility to turn Iqbal's dreams into reality." He said that there was a need to make Pakistan a welfare state by promoting self-reliance, equip the youth with knowledge and skills besides strengthening national solidarity.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "We need to empower our youth so that they can play key role in country's development. Let's make a pledge on the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal that his ideologies would be implemented in our lives to make Pakistan prosperous and developed."